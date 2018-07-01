Japanese Navy helicopter carrier Kaga to head for Indian Ocean

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Japan will send its helicopter carrier the Kaga on a two-month journey to the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean next September, the Reuters news agency reported Wednesday.

The move is seen as countering Chinese aspirations in the area, especially its aggressive posture on disputed islands in South East Asia.

Reuters quoted two unnamed Japanese officials as saying the Kaga’s tour served to underline “a free and open Indo-Pacific,” with stops planned in Indonesia, India and Sri Lanka.

The Kaga is a 248-meter-long helicopter carrier designed as a destroyer with anti-submarine capabilities. The ship, launched only last year, is as large as any Japanese aircraft carrier during the Second World War, Reuters reported.

Tokyo reportedly wants to make the journey a regular annual occasion, as last year it sent the Kaga’s sister ship, the Izumo, on a similar tour.

For this year’s event, an escort ship will accompany the helicopter carrier while joint drills with navies from regional countries were likely, Reuters said.