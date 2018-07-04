Zimbabwe rugby team sleeps on street in Tunisia

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Rugby's world governing body has intervened after Zimbabwe's national team was forced to sleep on the street in Tunisia after problems with accommodation and visas.

World Rugby tweeted that "we are aware of an issue regarding the Zimbabwe team ahead of their Rugby Africa Gold Cup match on Saturday. We have received firm assurances from Rugby Africa that the issue has been quickly and effectively resolved."

Zimbabwe's rugby team, nicknamed the Sables, is in Tunisia for a test match in Beja that forms part of the 2019 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Sables had landed in the North African country on Monday night directly from Kenya, where it narrowly lost 45-36.

The team was initially delayed for hours at the airport in Tunis because it did not have the required 600 euros to pay for visas, then later declined to check into a hotel the squad deemed substandard. Players then slept outside the same hotel.