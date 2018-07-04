Macron parties at Fela Kuti's New Afrika Shrine in Nigeria

In this picture taken on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 French President Emmanuel Macron, left, performs with a drum at the New Afrika Shrine in Lagos, Nigeria
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has shaken up a two-day visit to Nigeria with a stop at the New Afrika Shrine, a concert hall founded by the late music legend Fela Kuti.
Macron also held talks with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on security in Africa's vast Sahel region as the extremist threat grows from groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State organization.
Macron's visit to Africa's most populous nation ends Wednesday.
His visit to the New Afrika Shrine was for a launch event for the 2020 Season of African Cultures in France.
Macron also is inaugurating an Alliance Francaise cultural center in Lagos and meeting young Nigerian entrepreneurs.