Taipei university team wins gold for smart baby carrier

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A research team from Taipei City University of Science and Technology won one gold award and three special prizes for their smart baby carrier at a trade show in Goyang, South Korea from June 27-July 1, reported CNA.

The smart baby carrier has self-regulated heating, sensors to ensure the baby is strapped in safely and Bluetooth functionality to help caregivers take better care of the child.

The research team attended the Korea International Women's Invention Exposition 2018 and walked away with multiple awards.

The successful research team is an interdisciplinary group of computer scientists and communications engineers, and was comprised of both students and teachers.

Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer and Communication Engineering, Taipei City University of Science and Technology Tsai Yao-pin (蔡耀斌) said baby carriers are a very important product and none available to buy have heating capability.

This gap in the market led the research team to develop their award winning invention, Tsai said.

Research team member and third year student Chen Wei-hung (陳威宏) said the team added a warming pouch to keep the baby's bottle warm at about 45 degrees Celsius.

An infant is unlikely to drink cold milk, he added.

The baby carrier has Bluetooth functionality, allowing it to link to a smart phone to display temperature information to help caregivers to take better care of child, Chen said.

Tsai said that most parents fret about whether the baby carrier is buckled and fastened correctly. In response, their invention had a sensor installed which illuminates if the baby carrier is fastened incorrectly.

The research team is currently in discussions with manufacturers from Hong Kong and Taiwan about bringing the award-winning invention to market.