Second Philippine mayor assassinated in two days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A Philippine mayor in Nueva Ecija Province had been shot dead at close range in Cabanatuan, located north of Manila, by a gunman who rode a motorcycle, becoming the second mayor to have fallen victim to assassination in two days, Philippine police said on Tuesday, according to media reports.

Local police chief Adrian Gabriel said that when Ferdinand Bote and his driver were leaving a government office in a SUV, the gunman approached the vehicle and shot him dead, the reports said.

Bote, 57, was mayor of General Tinio, which is located about 140 kilometers north of the Philippine capital. He became the 12th elected local official murdered since Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte took office two years ago, according to the reports.

Police said in their initial report that Bote was shot multiple times by a handgun and that the driver, who was not injured, had got away, according to the reports. Police found at least 18 shells at the crime scene.

Harry Roque, a spokesperson for Duterte, said the Philippine government will get to the bottom of the latest crime, the reports said.

At around 8:30 a.m. on July 2. Antonio Halili, mayor of Tanauan, located about 65 kilometers south of Manila, was shot dead by a sniper while attending a flag raising ceremony on the square in front of the city hall, according to the reports.