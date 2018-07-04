Polish priest set for sainthood criticized for anti-Semitism

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Pope Francis' decision to move the World War II-era head of Poland's Catholic Church a step closer to possible sainthood has hit a stumbling block, after two leading Jewish organizations and even Polish Catholic publications called him out for anti-Semitic views.

It's not clear if the protests will derail the sainthood cause of Cardinal August Hlond, but in the past the Vatican has taken such protests seriously and at the very least put the cases up for closer review.

In May, Francis approved a decree recognizing Hlond's "heroic virtues." Now the Vatican must confirm a miracle attributed to Hlond's intercession for him to be beatified, and a second one for him to be made a saint.

Hlond was the highest-ranking Polish church official from 1926 to his death in 1948.