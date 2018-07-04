DeGale vacates IBF super middleweight title

LONDON (AP) — James DeGale announced Wednesday that he has vacated his IBF super middleweight title.

"I have relinquished my IBF title as I look to secure big fights in the final chapter of my career," the 32-year-old DeGale wrote on Twitter.

"This is the final phase of my career where I want to be involved in the biggest fights possible. My team have been working very hard behind the scenes and we've got some exciting news to announce soon."

DeGale became the first British Olympic gold medalist to win a professional world title when in 2015 he outpointed Andre Dirrell in Boston.

He has since defended it largely on American soil, including drawing a unification fight with Badou Jack and reclaiming his title following an unexpected defeat by Caleb Truax in London, but is expected to conclude his career in Britain.