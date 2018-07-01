Girl sings Taiwan national anthem at U.S. baseball game

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A 14-year-old girl moved the public at a baseball game in the U.S. state of North Carolina by performing Taiwan’s national anthem in the original Chinese language, reports said Wednesday.

The reason for the performance was a visit by the Taiwan baseball team to Little League team the Durham Bulls’ arena on June 30 as part of the International Friendship Series, the North State Journal reported.

Even though Kylie Robinson had to perform the song a capella, she said she lived in Taiwan from 2013 to 2015. “At school, we had to sing it every week, at weekly assembly. So it’s kind of in my brain,” the North State Journal quoted her as saying.

The invitation was based on her singing the Star Spangled Banner at the same baseball stadium in front of 5,000 fans at a game between the Durham Bulls and the Charlotte Knights on June 12.

Since she had experience singing the U.S. anthem, organizers thought the teenager would be the right person to try out the Taiwanese song as well. Robinson not only lived in Taiwan, she also still takes Mandarin-language classes in North Carolina, the North State Journal reported.

The audience, including even people who don’t understand a word of Mandarin Chinese, were touched by her performance, the report said.