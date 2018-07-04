Hsieh Su-wei scores first round win at Wimbledon

London (CNA) Veteran Taiwanese tennis star Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) won her match in the first round of the women's singles at Wimbledon Tuesday.



Hsieh, who is 48th in the world rankings defeated the tournament's 30th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, in a match that lasted two hours and six minutes.



They previously faced off in the first round at Wimbledon in 2016 when Hsieh lost to Pavlyuchenkova 5-7, 6-1, 1-6.



The Taiwanese player will next play world No. 88, Spain's Lara Arruabarrena, who defeated Ana Bogdan of Romania 6-1, 3-6, 8-6, also in two hours and six minutes.



Wimbledon 2018 kicked off on July 2 and will run through July 15.



(By Tai Ya-chen and William Yen)

Enditem/AW