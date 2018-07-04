Kaohsiung taps influence of online celebrities to lure visitors from Southeast Asia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Three online celebrities from Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam joined Taiwanese internet celebrities on a round-the-clock nonstop journey exploring Kaohsiung in May at the invitation of the Bureau of Information, Kaohsiung City Government.

Keeris Nith from Thailand, Rebecca from Singapore, and Mai Kỳ Hân from Vietnam – with a combined 100,000 followers on Instagram and whose photos feature topics spanning fashion, cuisine, and recreation -- visited Taiwan's main southern city to help promote travel to Kaohsiung. Their posts of photos about the trip have since garnered numerous likes and sparked the interest of netizens in the port city from respective countries, according to a press release by the Bureau.

The trip involved stops at some of Kaohsiung’s iconic tourist attractions and landmarks, including Kaohsiung MRT Formosa Boulevard Station (美麗島站), known for its “Dome of Light” stained glass work; the Center of Old Fengshan City History (見成館), where visitors can learn about the city’s history; Pier-2 Art Center (駁二藝術特區), showcasing Kaohsiung’s artistic vibes; and the Circular Light Rail (環狀輕軌).

According to Bureau of Information Director Chang Chia-hsing (張家興), the City seeks to take advantage of the increasingly influential social media to boost its international profile. He believes the recommendation of the celebrities can serve as a motivation for followers to consider visiting Kaohsiung.

Kaohsiung was named one of the “Top 10 Cities to Visit in 2018” by Lonely Planet, becoming the only Asian city to make the list, Chang added.