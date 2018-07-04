Red dragon fruit from southern Taiwan hits the shelves

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Red dragon fruit grown in Tainan County, southern Taiwan has entered the production phase and is now available in stores at a good price, reported CNA.

This season's product is of good quality, stable price and in steady supply, according to reports.

In a bid to encourage a wider audience to try the red fruit, the Agriculture Bureau, Tainan City Government has invited the region's best farmers to package the fruit in gift boxes for the local government.



Red dragon fruit gift boxes. (CNA image)

Wu Chun-chieh (吳俊傑), head of agricultural marketing for the Agriculture Bureau, Tainan City Government said red dragon fruit is mostly sold within Taiwan, but is becoming increasingly popular overseas in Canada, China and Hong Kong.

Tainan's dragon fruit exports increased by 32 percent last year to May.

According to Wu, dragon fruit comes in both white and red flesh varieties, with the red flesh type being sweet and popular with consumers.

Dragon fruit is good on its own, in a fruit salad or as a juice, Wu added.

The main farm areas in Tainan County will produce around 6,800 metric tons of red dragon fruit this season, the fourth highest production region in Taiwan.