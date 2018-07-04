Chinese netizens ask for U.S. salvation on Fourth of July

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The U.S. embassy in Beijing published a Fourth of July message on their official Weibo webpage on July 3, which led to numerous netizens to ask for U.S. salvation, reports say.

Chinese authorities who sensor China's internet more systematically than anyone else, were slow to respond which allowed the post to be visible from when it was published at 1.47 p.m. yesterday until late-morning today.

In a Weibo post that explained the Fourth of July to the Chinese audience yesterday afternoon, a host of netizens replied with comments of support and admiration of the U.S. government.

"Happy U.S. empire day" said one, "The U.S. can save everything in China" said another, according to the Liberty Times.

"Please rescue the Chinese government from high house prices that drink the blood of young people" implored a netizen.

"I wish one day that China with Japan and South Korea can enjoy democratic values as well as U.S. military protection" hoped another.

Despite growing controls on the internet and especially Weibo in China, the Chinese government was slow to delete the posts, leading for some to ask why the Chinese government does not dare to delete them, according to the Liberty Times.

The post was deleted during sometime the late morning of July 4.

July 4 is the U.S.'s national day, which celebrates the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, a pronouncement of secession by 13 U.S. colonies from the British Empire.