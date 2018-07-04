2018 Taipei Film Festival reveals winner of International New Talent contest

TAIPEI (Taiwan New)- The 2018 Taipei Film Festival presented its Grand Prize, Special Jury Prize and Audience Choice Prize winners from 12 selected international movies on July 3, with the top prize going to "The Nothing Factory" from Portugal.

This year, there are 533 works enrolled for the contest, but only 12 films from 11 countries were selected for the final round. Taiwanese films "Dear Ex" and "Xiao Mei" both entered the final competing stage.



Taipei Film Festival chairman, Mark Lee Ping-Bing, presented the certificates to the selected films. (Photo from Taipei Film Festival)

The chairman of the festival, Mark Lee Ping-Bing, presented certificates to the 12 selected movies. He thanked the casts and crews for highlighting the Taipei Film Festival with their works.



The jury team lineup from the left: Japanese director Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, Taiwanese editor Liao Ching-Song, Rotterdam film selector Müge Demir and Malaysian director Tan Chui Mui. (Photo from Taipei Film Festival)

The head of the jury is a well known Taiwanese film editor, Liao Ching-Song. He led the jury team to reveal the Grand Prize, Special Jury Prize and Audience Choice Prize after 4 restless days of discussion.



The award winning directors and cast. (Photo from Taipei Film Festival)

The Grand Prize and monetary award of NT$600,000 (USD$20,000) went to Portuguese director Pedro Pinho's "The Nothing Factory". The Special Jury Prize and a monetary award of NT$300,000 (USD$10,000) went to Danish director Milad Alami's "The Charmer".

Additionally, the most popular Audience Choice Prize went to Taiwanese comedy "Dear Ex" with co-directors Mag Hsu and Chih-Yen Hsu.

For more information see 2018 Taipei Film Festival website and Facebook. The 3 winning movies' official trailers are as follows.

Grand Prize winner "The Nothing Factory" trailer



(Video from Taipei Film Festival)

Special Jury Prize winner "The Charmer" trailer



(Video from Taipei Film Festival)

Audience Choice award winner "Dear Ex" trailer



(Video from Taipei Film Festival)