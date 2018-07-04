Philippine singer Mikey Bustos promotes Taipei tourism in music video

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Philippine singer, actor, and YouTuber Mikey Bustos debuted a music video featuring his impressions of Taipei at a press event on July 3 as part of a promotion campaign to boost bilateral tourism by the Department of Information and Tourism of Taipei City.

The 4-minute clip, lyricized and sung by Mikey himself, tells a story about how he has a crush on a girl from Taipei who is sweet and amiable and takes him on a tour of the capital of Taiwan.

To shoot the music video, Mikey said he had the opportunity to taste a remarkable variety of signature local delicacies including beef noodle, mango shaved ice, xiaolongbao, stinky tofu, and more. “Taipei is a wonderful city boasting a great deal of cuisines and many marvelous things,” said Mikey, who recommended the tourist bus as a transportation means to explore the city.

The tourism agency also took the opportunity to announce a host of travel deals in collaboration with the Philippine Straits Travel Agency, EVA Air, and the Taipei Sightseeing Bus to lure visitors from the Southeast Asian country. The packages, spotlighting itineraries from gastronomical attractions to cultural spots, will be available starting July 5.

According to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines, Taiwan has seen a surge of tourist arrivals from the Philippines since the implementation of the visa waiver program last November. 2017 reported a 68 percent year-on-year increase in the number of Filipino visitors, while this year a 60 percent hike was logged between January and May compared to the same period last year.

(Photo by Taipei City Government)