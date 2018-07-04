NCAA prepares minority coordinators for head coaching jobs

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Minority coaches like Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott are getting help from the NCAA in their pursuit of head coaching positions.

The NFL's Rooney Rule compels pro teams to interview minority candidates for head coaching jobs, but college football as a public entity can't institute something similar. Instead, the NCAA is putting some of its rising candidates through its Champion Forum to better prepare them for the interview process.

It is an effort to increase the diversity in the Power Five conferences and across the country.

Minorities make up only 19 percent of Division I head football coaches and less across the Power Five conferences. In contrast, 61 percent of Division I players are minorities.

The Champion Forum has helped Penn State's James Franklin, Vanderbilt's Derek Mason, Stanford's David Shaw and others get head jobs with the aim of pushing along the next generation.