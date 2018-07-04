Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Cleveland 200 004 000—6 11 1 Kansas City 220 000 000—4 12 1

Bieber, Ne.Ramirez (7), O.Perez (8), Allen (8) and Gomes; D.Duffy, McCarthy (7), Maurer (8), W.Peralta (9) and S.Perez. W_Bieber 4-0. L_D.Duffy 4-8. Sv_Allen (17). HRs_Cleveland, Gomes (10). Kansas City, Duda (6).

___

Houston 203 000 000—5 9 0 Texas 001 010 010—3 7 0

Keuchel, Devenski (8), Sipp (8), Rondon (8) and Stassi, Federowicz; Bibens-Dirkx, Barnette (7), Chavez (9) and Chirinos. W_Keuchel 5-8. L_Bibens-Dirkx 1-2. Sv_Rondon (6). HRs_Houston, Kemp (2), Reddick (7).

___

Los Angeles 000 100 000—1 4 1 Seattle 300 000 01x—4 6 0

Heaney, No.Ramirez (8) and Maldonado; LeBlanc, Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino. W_LeBlanc 4-0. L_Heaney 4-6. Sv_Diaz (33). HRs_Los Angeles, Simmons (6). Seattle, Cruz (22).

___

INTERLEAGUE Detroit 200 100 000—3 8 0 Chicago 000 030 11x—5 11 1

Fulmer, Stumpf (7), A.Wilson (7), Saupold (8) and McCann; Hendricks, Bass (6), J.Wilson (7), Cishek (8), Strop (9) and Contreras. W_J.Wilson 3-2. L_Stumpf 1-4. Sv_Strop (2). HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (17).

___

Minnesota 000 000 000—0 2 1 Milwaukee 000 020 00x—2 4 1

Odorizzi, Pressly (6), Moya (7) and B.Wilson; Guerra, Hader (6), Knebel (9) and Kratz. W_Guerra 5-5. L_Odorizzi 3-6. Sv_Knebel (9). HRs_Milwaukee, Thames (12).

___

Boston 030 060 002—11 12 0 Washington 000 201 001— 4 12 0

B.Johnson, Hembree (5), Workman (7), Cuevas (8) and Leon; Roark, Collins (8), Grace (9) and Severino. W_Workman 1-0. L_Roark 3-10. HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (13), Nunez (6), Martinez (26). Washington, Goodwin (3), Severino (1).

___

Baltimore 010 100 000—2 7 1 Philadelphia 002 100 00x—3 5 2

Cobb, P.Fry (7), Meisinger (8) and Sisco; Eflin, Hunter (8), Dominguez (8) and Knapp. W_Eflin 7-2. L_Cobb 2-10. Sv_Dominguez (8). HRs_Baltimore, Trumbo (11).

___

New York 220 100 100—6 8 1 Toronto 000 010 52x—8 7 0

Wheeler, Swarzak (7), Gsellman (7), T.Peterson (8) and Mesoraco, Plawecki; Estrada, Guilmet (4), Mayza (5), Biagini (6), Loup (7), Axford (8), Clippard (9) and Martin. W_Axford 2-1. L_T.Peterson 1-1. Sv_Clippard (6). HRs_New York, Flores (7), Cabrera (15), Mesoraco (7). Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (4), Solarte (16).

___

Atlanta 000 030 200—5 11 0 New York 212 100 02x—8 8 0

Newcomb, L.Jackson (3), Phillips (6) and Flowers; German, Cole (5), Warren (7), Shreve (8), A.Chapman (9) and Higashioka. W_Cole 3-1. L_Newcomb 8-3. Sv_A.Chapman (24). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (18), Inciarte (6), Markakis (10). New York, Hicks (15), Higashioka (2), Stanton (20).

___

San Diego 000 020 000—2 9 0 Oakland 000 005 10x—6 8 0

Richard, Cimber (7), Brewer (8) and Hedges; Bassitt, Pagan (5), Buchter (7), Trivino (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy. W_Pagan 2-0. L_Richard 7-8. HRs_Oakland, Pinder (8), Canha (11).

___

Chicago 000 204 011 004—12 15 1 Cincinnati 400 030 010 000— 8 10 4

(12 innings)

Giolito, Cedeno (6), Rondon (7), J.Fry (8), Soria (10), Santiago (11) and K.Smith, Narvaez; DeSclafani, Lorenzen (6), Garrett (7), D.Hernandez (8), R.Iglesias (9), Floro (10), Crockett (11), Stephens (11) and Casali, Barnhart. W_Santiago 3-3. L_Stephens 2-1. HRs_Chicago, Palka 2 (9), Garcia 2 (7). Cincinnati, Suarez (17), Duvall (13), Gennett (14).

___

Tampa Bay 220 000 000 000 000 5—9 20 1 Miami 020 020 000 000 000 2—6 15 1

(16 innings)

Yarbrough, Pruitt (4), Wood (6), Roe (9), Romo (10), Stanek (12), Nuno (14), Sucre (16), Alvarado (16) and Ramos; Richards, Guerrero (6), Steckenrider (7), Ziegler (8), Barraclough (9), E.Hernandez (10), Conley (12), Graves (13) and Realmuto, Holaday. W_Nuno 3-0. L_Graves 0-1. Sv_Alvarado (3). HRs_Tampa Bay, Ramos (12).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE San Francisco 000 000 010—1 6 1 Colorado 201 032 00x—8 12 0

Stratton, P.Johnson (6), Gearrin (8) and Posey, Hundley; Senzatela, Dunn (8), McGee (8), Musgrave (9) and Wolters. W_Senzatela 3-1. L_Stratton 8-6. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (15), Arenado (22).

___

St. Louis 020 000 000—2 7 0 Arizona 100 030 00x—4 6 0

Flaherty, Tuivailala (7), Gomber (8) and Molina; Greinke, De La Rosa (7), Hirano (7), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Mathis. W_Greinke 9-5. L_Flaherty 3-4. Sv_Boxberger (20). HRs_Arizona, Goldschmidt (19).

___

Pittsburgh 010 100 100—3 5 0 Los Angeles 201 203 00x—8 11 0

Nova, Neverauskas (6), Vazquez (8) and Diaz; Kershaw, Garcia (7), Chargois (8), Goeddel (9) and Grandal. W_Kershaw 2-4. L_Nova 4-6. HRs_Pittsburgh, Freese (5). Los Angeles, Pederson (13), Grandal (12), Hernandez (15), Taylor (10), Muncy 2 (20).