|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|67
|256
|66
|86
|.336
|Segura Sea
|79
|329
|60
|110
|.334
|Altuve Hou
|87
|341
|55
|114
|.334
|JMartinez Bos
|82
|314
|60
|102
|.325
|Simmons LAA
|75
|277
|42
|88
|.318
|MDuffy TB
|69
|276
|26
|87
|.315
|Rosario Min
|81
|324
|57
|101
|.312
|MMachado Bal
|83
|322
|42
|100
|.311
|Trout LAA
|86
|297
|66
|92
|.310
|Castellanos Det
|84
|340
|46
|105
|.309
|Home Runs
JMartinez, Boston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; Judge, New York, 23; Cruz, Seattle, 22; Betts, Boston, 21; MMachado, Baltimore, 21; 4 tied at 20.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 62; Lowrie, Oakland, 59; MMachado, Baltimore, 59; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 57; Gattis, Houston, 56; KDavis, Oakland, 56; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 56; Judge, New York, 56; 2 tied at 55.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 13-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-4; Snell, Tampa Bay, 11-4; Morton, Houston, 10-2; Porcello, Boston, 10-3; Happ, Toronto, 10-4; GCole, Houston, 9-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-3; McCullers, Houston, 9-3; Verlander, Houston, 9-4.