Bauers breaks tie as Rays beat Marlins 9-6 in 16 innings

MIAMI (AP) — Jake Bauers hit a tiebreaking two-out, two-run double in the 16th, ending the Tampa Bay Rays' 13-inning scoreless streak and lifting them over the Miami Marlins 9-6 on Tuesday night.

The Rays won for the ninth time in 11 games and improved to 17-21 in one-run games. No major league team has played more.

Miami's J.T. Realmuto led off the 15th with a double, but Vidal Nuno (2-1) pitched out of the jam. Nuno worked two scoreless innings.

Nuno also had two hits, doubling his career total, but left the game in the 16th when he appeared to hurt his right leg running out a single.

With the Rays leading 9-4 and short on pitchers, backup catcher Jesus Sucre took the mound for the bottom of the 16th but gave up three consecutive singles and a sacrifice fly.

Jose Alvarado came on and walked pinch-hitting pitcher Dan Straily before Cameron Maybin grounded out to end the 5½-hour game.

Johnny Field singled to start the Rays' five-run 16th against Brett Graves (0-1), and Carlos Gomez was hit by a pitch. After Kevin Kiermaier hit into a double play, Matt Duffy walked, and both scored on Bauers' double.

Nuno, who came into the game with a career average of .077, hit an RBI single but limped to first base and left the game. Daniel Robertson followed with a two-run double.

The runs were the first for the Rays since the second inning, when they led 4-0.

Announced attendance was 6,259, and a few hundred remained at the finish.

The Rays became so shorthanded they let two relievers bat. Sergio Romo struck out in the 12th and is 0 for 7 in 11 seasons. Nuno singled with one out in the 15th but was out trying for a double.

Wilson Ramos hit a two-run homer for the Rays, his 12th.

Miami's Brian Anderson singled home a run in the fifth and has 33 hits with runners in scoring position to lead the majors. Teammate Justin Bour had three hits and scored once.

Rays center fielder Kiermaier threw out Anderson trying to score on a flyout to end the fifth and keep the score at 4-all. Tampa Bay's Chaz Roe struck out Realmuto with runners at second and third in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings.

Marlins starter Trevor Richards contributed a two-run single but allowed four runs in five innings, raising his ERA to 5.26.

PLAYING BY NL RULES

The Rays intentionally walked No. 8 hitter Lewis Brinson, batting .187, to load the bases with two out in the second. The move backfired when Richards lined a two-run single.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara will be placed on the 10-day disabled list with an infection under his upper right arm. Alcantara allowed one run in five innings Friday against the Mets to earn the victory in his first career start.

Rays: RHP Chris Archer (left abdominal strain) threw four hitless innings in a rehab start for Class A Charlotte. ... RHP Jake Faria (left oblique strain) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Marlins RHP Jose Urena (2-9, 4.40), sidelined since June 20 with right shoulder impingement, is expected to come off the disabled list to start Wednesday afternoon, with the Rays' starter to be announced.

