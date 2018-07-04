  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/04 12:50
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 10 6 .625
Connecticut 10 7 .588 ½
Atlanta 8 8 .500 2
Chicago 6 11 .353
New York 5 12 .294
Indiana 2 16 .111 9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 13 5 .722
Seattle 13 5 .722
Los Angeles 12 6 .667 1
Minnesota 10 7 .588
Dallas 8 8 .500 4
Las Vegas 6 12 .333 7

___

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 77, New York 62

Indiana 71, Minnesota 59

Dallas 108, Chicago 85

Connecticut 73, Los Angeles 72

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 7 p.m.<