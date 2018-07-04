On July 4, Americans celebrate their union, rue divisions

Maddie Scaletta, center, waits with friends for the start of rehearsals for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (A
A Massachusetts State Police officer stands watch during rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Pho
Rhiannon Giddens performs during rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog
Max Suzuki participates in Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday, July
Michelle Lesco, left, poses in a stare-down with defending women's champion Mika Sudo during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eati
Rachel Platten performs during rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
The Indigo Girls perform during rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Fireworks explode over the Hatch Shell during rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael
Spectators cheer as confetti falls during rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwye
Rita Moreno and Natalie Cortez perform during rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are marking Independence Day with parades, fireworks and, for some, a renewed sense of pride in their 242-year-old nation.
For others, a sense of a United States divided weighs heavy on its quintessential holiday.
From New York to New Mexico, July Fourth events will celebrate what Americans have in common. Festivities are as elaborate as the Macy's July Fourth fireworks show, as gulp-worthy as the Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest and as easygoing as backyard barbecues.
But in a country roiled with debate over what it means to be an American, there are even competing televised Independence Day events in the nation's capital.
PBS' broadcast of music and fireworks from the U.S. Capitol's West Lawn faces new counterprogramming from the White House, which is hosting its own concert.