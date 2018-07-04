Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|200
|004
|000—6
|11
|1
|Kansas City
|220
|000
|000—4
|12
|1
Bieber, Ramirez (7), O.Perez (8), Allen (8) and Gomes; Duffy, McCarthy (7), Maurer (8), Peralta (9) and S.Perez. W_Bieber 4-0. L_Duffy 4-8. Sv_Allen (17). HRs_Cleveland, Gomes (10). Kansas City, Duda (6).
___
|Houston
|203
|000
|000—5
|9
|0
|Texas
|001
|010
|010—3
|7
|0
Keuchel, Devenski (8), Sipp (8), Rondon (8) and Stassi, Federowicz; Bibens-Dirkx, Barnette (7), Chavez (9) and Chirinos. W_Keuchel 5-8. L_Bibens-Dirkx 1-2. Sv_Rondon (6). HRs_Houston, Kemp (2), Reddick (7).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Detroit
|200
|100
|000—3
|8
|0
|Chicago
|000
|030
|11x—5
|11
|1
Fulmer, Stumpf (7), A.Wilson (7), Saupold (8) and McCann; Hendricks, Bass (6), J.Wilson (7), Cishek (8), Strop (9) and Contreras. W_J.Wilson 3-2. L_Stumpf 1-4. Sv_Strop (2). HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (17).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|020
|00x—2
|4
|1
Odorizzi, Pressly (6), Moya (7) and B.Wilson; Guerra, Hader (6), Knebel (9) and Kratz. W_Guerra 5-5. L_Odorizzi 3-6. Sv_Knebel (9). HRs_Milwaukee, Thames (12).
___
|Boston
|030
|060
|002—11
|12
|0
|Washington
|000
|201
|001—
|4
|12
|0
B.Johnson, Hembree (5), Workman (7), Cuevas (8) and Leon; Roark, Collins (8), Grace (9) and Severino. W_Workman 1-0. L_Roark 3-10. HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (13), Nunez (6), Martinez (26). Washington, Goodwin (3), Severino (1).
___
|Baltimore
|010
|100
|000—2
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|002
|100
|00x—3
|5
|2
Cobb, P.Fry (7), Meisinger (8) and Sisco; Eflin, Hunter (8), Dominguez (8) and Knapp. W_Eflin 7-2. L_Cobb 2-10. Sv_Dominguez (8). HRs_Baltimore, Trumbo (11).
___
|New York
|220
|100
|100—6
|8
|1
|Toronto
|000
|010
|52x—8
|7
|0
Wheeler, Swarzak (7), Gsellman (7), T.Peterson (8) and Mesoraco, Plawecki; Estrada, Guilmet (4), Mayza (5), Biagini (6), Loup (7), Axford (8), Clippard (9) and Martin. W_Axford 2-1. L_T.Peterson 1-1. Sv_Clippard (6). HRs_New York, Flores (7), Cabrera (15), Mesoraco (7). Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (4), Solarte (16).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|030
|200—5
|11
|0
|New York
|212
|100
|02x—8
|8
|0
Newcomb, L.Jackson (3), Phillips (6) and Flowers; German, Cole (5), Warren (7), Shreve (8), A.Chapman (9) and Higashioka. W_Cole 3-1. L_Newcomb 8-3. Sv_A.Chapman (24). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (18), Inciarte (6), Markakis (10). New York, Hicks (15), Higashioka (2), Stanton (20).
___
|San Diego
|000
|020
|000—2
|9
|0
|Oakland
|000
|005
|10x—6
|8
|0
Richard, Cimber (7), Brewer (8) and Hedges; Bassitt, Pagan (5), Buchter (7), Trivino (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy. W_Pagan 2-0. L_Richard 7-8. HRs_Oakland, Pinder (8), Canha (11).
___
|Chicago
|000
|204
|011
|004—12
|15
|1
|Cincinnati
|400
|030
|010
|000—
|8
|10
|4
Giolito, Cedeno (6), Rondon (7), J.Fry (8), Soria (10), Santiago (11) and K.Smith, Narvaez; DeSclafani, Lorenzen (6), Garrett (7), D.Hernandez (8), R.Iglesias (9), Floro (10), Crockett (11), Stephens (11) and Casali, Barnhart. W_Santiago 3-3. L_Stephens 2-1. HRs_Chicago, Palka 2 (9), Garcia 2 (7). Cincinnati, Suarez (17), Duvall (13), Gennett (14).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|1
|Colorado
|201
|032
|00x—8
|12
|0
Stratton, P.Johnson (6), Gearrin (8) and Posey, Hundley; Senzatela, Dunn (8), McGee (8), Musgrave (9) and Wolters. W_Senzatela 3-1. L_Stratton 8-6. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (15), Arenado (22).