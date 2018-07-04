Harvard professor, tech industry converge at AI conference in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學工業園區) will put on an industry-university conference, drawing in participation from some of Taiwan's most successful tech companies and a Harvard professor to improve artificial intelligence (AI) technology in Taiwan on July 6.

Harvard Professor H. T. Kung (孔祥重) and companies including Quanta Computer, Lianfa Technology and MediaTek will attend the "The Future AI" conference at the Sheraton Hsinchu Hotel, reported CNA.

Kung is the William H. Gates Professor of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering, and his research primarily focuses on machine learning, compressive sensing and computer networks.

The conference's topic is "Deep Learning: Why It Matters to Most of Us" and is an opportunity for both teams and individuals to showcase their AI research, results and experiences.

The conference will also provide a platform for academics to talk about AI development, trends and new strategies.

The conference is hoped to promote an exchange of ideas and to improve education and training.

Workshops, conferences, research collaboration and technology competitions will take place in the future, in a bid to maximize the key learnings from the conference and as a means for collaboration within the Hsinchu Science Park.

The Hsinchu Science and Technology Administration said they hoped the conference would ultimately spark greater public interest in AI and lead to the creation of new kinds of industrial AI, reported CNA.

The Hsinchu Science Park was established by the government as a center of scientific and technological innovation in 1980, and has become one of the world's most important districts for computer technology and semiconductor manufacturing.