Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|INTERLEAGUE
|Detroit
|200
|100
|000—3
|8
|0
|Chicago
|000
|030
|11x—5
|11
|1
Fulmer, Stumpf (7), A.Wilson (7), Saupold (8) and McCann; Hendricks, Bass (6), J.Wilson (7), Cishek (8), Strop (9) and Contreras. W_J.Wilson 3-2. L_Stumpf 1-4. Sv_Strop (2). HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (17).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|020
|00x—2
|4
|1
Odorizzi, Pressly (6), Moya (7) and B.Wilson; Guerra, Hader (6), Knebel (9) and Kratz. W_Guerra 5-5. L_Odorizzi 3-6. Sv_Knebel (9). HRs_Milwaukee, Thames (12).
___
|Boston
|030
|060
|002—11
|12
|0
|Washington
|000
|201
|001—
|4
|12
|0
B.Johnson, Hembree (5), Workman (7), Cuevas (8) and Leon; Roark, Collins (8), Grace (9) and Severino. W_Workman 1-0. L_Roark 3-10. HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (13), Nunez (6), Martinez (26). Washington, Goodwin (3), Severino (1).
___
|New York
|220
|100
|100—6
|8
|1
|Toronto
|000
|010
|52x—8
|7
|0
Wheeler, Swarzak (7), Gsellman (7), Peterson (8) and Mesoraco, Plawecki; Estrada, Guilmet (4), Mayza (5), Biagini (6), Loup (7), Axford (8), Clippard (9) and Martin. W_Axford 2-1. L_Peterson 1-1. Sv_Clippard (6). HRs_New York, Flores (7), Cabrera (15), Mesoraco (7). Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (4), Solarte (16).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|030
|200—5
|11
|0
|New York
|212
|100
|02x—8
|8
|0
Newcomb, L.Jackson (3), Phillips (6) and Flowers; German, Cole (5), Warren (7), Shreve (8), Chapman (9) and Higashioka. W_Cole 3-1. L_Newcomb 8-3. Sv_Chapman (24). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (18), Inciarte (6), Markakis (10). New York, Hicks (15), Higashioka (2), Stanton (20).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|1
|Colorado
|201
|032
|00x—8
|12
|0
Stratton, P.Johnson (6), Gearrin (8) and Posey, Hundley; Senzatela, Dunn (8), McGee (8), Musgrave (9) and Wolters. W_Senzatela 3-1. L_Stratton 8-6. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (15), Arenado (22).