Tuesday's Major League Linescores

INTERLEAGUE Detroit 200 100 000—3 8 0 Chicago 000 030 11x—5 11 1

Fulmer, Stumpf (7), A.Wilson (7), Saupold (8) and McCann; Hendricks, Bass (6), J.Wilson (7), Cishek (8), Strop (9) and Contreras. W_J.Wilson 3-2. L_Stumpf 1-4. Sv_Strop (2). HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (17).

___

Minnesota 000 000 000—0 2 1 Milwaukee 000 020 00x—2 4 1

Odorizzi, Pressly (6), Moya (7) and B.Wilson; Guerra, Hader (6), Knebel (9) and Kratz. W_Guerra 5-5. L_Odorizzi 3-6. Sv_Knebel (9). HRs_Milwaukee, Thames (12).

___

Boston 030 060 002—11 12 0 Washington 000 201 001— 4 12 0

B.Johnson, Hembree (5), Workman (7), Cuevas (8) and Leon; Roark, Collins (8), Grace (9) and Severino. W_Workman 1-0. L_Roark 3-10. HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (13), Nunez (6), Martinez (26). Washington, Goodwin (3), Severino (1).

___

New York 220 100 100—6 8 1 Toronto 000 010 52x—8 7 0

Wheeler, Swarzak (7), Gsellman (7), Peterson (8) and Mesoraco, Plawecki; Estrada, Guilmet (4), Mayza (5), Biagini (6), Loup (7), Axford (8), Clippard (9) and Martin. W_Axford 2-1. L_Peterson 1-1. Sv_Clippard (6). HRs_New York, Flores (7), Cabrera (15), Mesoraco (7). Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (4), Solarte (16).

___

Atlanta 000 030 200—5 11 0 New York 212 100 02x—8 8 0

Newcomb, L.Jackson (3), Phillips (6) and Flowers; German, Cole (5), Warren (7), Shreve (8), Chapman (9) and Higashioka. W_Cole 3-1. L_Newcomb 8-3. Sv_Chapman (24). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (18), Inciarte (6), Markakis (10). New York, Hicks (15), Higashioka (2), Stanton (20).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE San Francisco 000 000 010—1 6 1 Colorado 201 032 00x—8 12 0

Stratton, P.Johnson (6), Gearrin (8) and Posey, Hundley; Senzatela, Dunn (8), McGee (8), Musgrave (9) and Wolters. W_Senzatela 3-1. L_Stratton 8-6. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (15), Arenado (22).