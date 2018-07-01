Taiwanese director announces movie adaptation of award-winning Malaysian novel

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Astro Show and HBO Asia announced yesterday that the film adaption of popular Malaysian novel "The Garden of Evening Mists," directed by Taiwanese director Tom Lin (林書宇), will be released in 2019.

"Garden" is the second novel by Malaysian writer, Tan Twan Eng, following "The Gift of Rain." "Garden" was published in 2012 and received much critical acclaim, such as the Man Asian Literary Prize and was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize, according to CNA.

The novel follows the story of a Malaysian judge in the 1980's as she documents the events of her youth as a Japanese prisoner of war during World War II and a gardener.

"Garden" stars Lee Sinje, Hiroshi Abe, John Hannah, David Oakes, and Tan Kheng Hua.



Lee Sinje and Hiroshi Abe (CNA image)

The movie has already been in production for several months, and filming is estimated to conclude this year, according to the Malay Mail. "Gardens" will be shown in film festivals next year preceding theatrical release.