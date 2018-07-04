Passengers rescued from stricken Indonesia ferry, 29 dead

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Passengers trapped for a night on a stricken ferry off the Indonesian island of Sulawesi have been rescued, as the death toll rose to 29.

The latest in a succession of boat tragedies in Indonesia began the day the search was ended for 164 people presumed drowned when a ferry sank two weeks ago in a crater lake on Sumatra.

The Sulawesi ferry, with 139 passengers on its manifest, began sinking Tuesday afternoon in rough seas. To save lives, the vessel's captain grounded the vessel 200 and 300 meters from land.

Indonesia's director-general of sea transportation, Agus Purnomo, said people trapped on the ferry overnight were rescued early Wednesday. Earlier, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said 69 people had been rescued. It's unclear if any passengers are still missing.