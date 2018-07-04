Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes southern Taiwan 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook southern Taiwan's Taitung County at 4:10 a.m. this morning (July 4), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 27.7 kilometers north of Taitung County Hall, at a shallow depth of 11.9 kilometers, based on CWB data.

An intensity level of 4 was recorded in Taitung County Hall, an intensity level of 2 was registered in Kaohsiung City, and an intensity level of 1 was felt in Chiayi County and Yunlin County.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.