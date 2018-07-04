Family friend says slain birthday girl was 'mother's shadow'

This undated photo provided by Recep Seran shows his daughter Ruya Kadir. The 3-year-old Idaho girl who was stabbed at her birthday party died Monday,
Megan Schwab, a community engagement specialist with the International Rescue Committee of Boise, works at her desk, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Boise,
Marisol Avelar of Boise adds a bouquet of white flowers to a growing pile during a vigil at City Hall in Boise, Idaho, Monday, July 2, 2018. A 3-year-
Zine Jalil, right, 8, and Siraj Jalil, 9, pose for a photo as they visited their mother and sister in St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho,
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Little Ruya Kadir (ROO-ya Kuh-DEER) had sparkling eyes, a few basic belongings and not much else when she arrived in Boise, Idaho more than two years ago.
But at just six months old, she had the most important thing: A mother who loved her so fiercely that she left behind her violent homeland, her husband and everything she knew so Ruya would have a safe place to grow.
Ruya was at her third birthday party — complete with a pink doll-shaped cake and a Disney princess banner — Saturday evening when a man armed with a large knife attacked. Ruya and five other refugee children were badly injured, along with the three adults who tried to protect them.
Ruya died of her injures Monday at a Salt Lake City hospital.