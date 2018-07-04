Family friend says slain birthday girl was 'mother's shadow'

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Little Ruya Kadir (ROO-ya Kuh-DEER) had sparkling eyes, a few basic belongings and not much else when she arrived in Boise, Idaho more than two years ago.

But at just six months old, she had the most important thing: A mother who loved her so fiercely that she left behind her violent homeland, her husband and everything she knew so Ruya would have a safe place to grow.

Ruya was at her third birthday party — complete with a pink doll-shaped cake and a Disney princess banner — Saturday evening when a man armed with a large knife attacked. Ruya and five other refugee children were badly injured, along with the three adults who tried to protect them.

Ruya died of her injures Monday at a Salt Lake City hospital.