BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/04 09:02
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 10 6 .625
Connecticut 9 7 .563 1
Atlanta 8 8 .500 2
Chicago 6 10 .375 4
New York 5 12 .294
Indiana 1 16 .059
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 13 5 .722
Seattle 13 5 .722
Los Angeles 12 5 .706 ½
Minnesota 10 6 .625 2
Dallas 7 8 .467
Las Vegas 6 12 .333 7

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 77, New York 62

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.<