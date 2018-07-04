Growing Aspiral™ Sales Momentum in Guizhou Province, China

MELBOURNE, Australia & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 3, 2018--Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC) is pleased to announce that it was awarded another contract to deliver an Aspiral™ smart packaged MABR technology solution in China. This new contract win is for a 1,000 m 3 /day wastewater treatment plant for the town of Baiceng, Zhenfeng County, Guizhou province.

This is the third contract secured by Fluence’s local Chinese partner Jiangsu Jinzi Environment Company (Jinzi) and follows November 2017 and March 2018 orders. Jinzi has now secured eight Aspiral ™ smart packaged MABR technology solution projects for Fluence, totaling wastewater treatment capacity of 7,900 m 3 /day.

This newest project will consist of four (4) Aspiral ™ L5 units that will treat wastewater for the town of Baiceng, to consistently meet China’s Class 1A effluent standards. Fluence was awarded this contract, in part, due to the client’s confidence in the MABR technology.

Jinzi Managing Director Xie Xiaodong said: “Through the cooperation with Fluence on the Zhenfeng Educational Park Project, we have seen the benefits of Fluence’s MABR technology and the Aspiral TM containerized solution. We are happy to further cooperate with Fluence on the Baiceng Town rural wastewater treatment project . ”

Fluence Managing Director and CEO Henry Charrabé added: “Jinzi recognizes the significant advantages of Aspiral ™ for the treatment of wastewater in China. Through earlier installations, they have seen firsthand that our MABR technology consistently delivers the desired results. We are encouraged by our strong partnership with Jinzi and expect more success together in the future.”

This Aspiral ™ smart packaged plant will be commissioned and operational within 2018, helping the Zhenfeng County government continue to approach compliance with China’s current 5-year plan targets. The current 13 th 5 Year Plan, which covers 2016-2020, specifies that 70% of wastewater in rural areas must be treated, up from 10% at the start of the five year period. As one of the least urbanized provinces in China, Guizhou Province is a strategic target market for Jinzi and Fluence due to its extensive wastewater treatment needs.

About Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC)

Fluence has experience operating in over 70 countries worldwide and employs more than 300 highly trained water professionals around the globe. The Company provides local, sustainable treatment and reuse solutions, while empowering businesses and communities worldwide to make the most of their water resources.

Fluence offers an integrated range of services across the complete water cycle, from early stage evaluation, through design and delivery to ongoing support and optimization of water related assets. With established operations in North America, South America, the Middle East and Europe, Fluence is also expanding into China’s rural wastewater treatment market.

Global consultancy Frost and Sullivan awarded Fluence Corporation “2018 Global Decentralized Water and Wastewater Treatment Company of the Year”, noting in their award dissertation:

“While typical decentralized water treatment systems are relatively expensive, complicated, and inefficient, Fluence Corporation leverages innovative and smart technology solutions backed by decades of industrial know-how to excel in water and wastewater treatment solutions. Fluence’s excellence becomes apparent through its success, as the company continues to expand its existing offerings as well as partnerships with other prominent companies in the industry. With its easy to use, sustainable, smart and cost-effective solutions as well as a remarkable year of growth, innovation, and leadership, Fluence Corporation earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 Global Company of the Year Award in the decentralized water and wastewater treatment industry.”

Further information can be found at https://www.fluencecorp.com/.

