Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|INTERLEAGUE
|Detroit
|200
|100
|000—3
|8
|0
|Chicago
|000
|030
|11x—5
|11
|1
Fulmer, Stumpf (7), A.Wilson (7), Saupold (8) and McCann; Hendricks, Bass (6), J.Wilson (7), Cishek (8), Strop (9) and Contreras. W_J.Wilson 3-2. L_Stumpf 1-4. Sv_Strop (2). HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (17).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|020
|00x—2
|4
|1
Odorizzi, Pressly (6), Moya (7) and B.Wilson; Guerra, Hader (6), Knebel (9) and Kratz. W_Guerra 5-5. L_Odorizzi 3-6. Sv_Knebel (9). HRs_Milwaukee, Thames (12).