Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/04 07:17
INTERLEAGUE
Detroit 200 100 000—3 8 0
Chicago 000 030 11x—5 11 1

Fulmer, Stumpf (7), A.Wilson (7), Saupold (8) and McCann; Hendricks, Bass (6), J.Wilson (7), Cishek (8), Strop (9) and Contreras. W_J.Wilson 3-2. L_Stumpf 1-4. Sv_Strop (2). HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (17).

___

Minnesota 000 000 000—0 2 1
Milwaukee 000 020 00x—2 4 1

Odorizzi, Pressly (6), Moya (7) and B.Wilson; Guerra, Hader (6), Knebel (9) and Kratz. W_Guerra 5-5. L_Odorizzi 3-6. Sv_Knebel (9). HRs_Milwaukee, Thames (12).