By  Associated Press
2018/07/04 05:35
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 86 337 55 114 .338
Betts Bos 66 252 65 85 .337
Segura Sea 78 325 59 109 .335
JMartinez Bos 81 309 58 100 .324
Simmons LAA 74 273 41 87 .319
MDuffy TB 68 270 24 85 .315
Trout LAA 85 294 66 92 .313
Rosario Min 80 321 57 100 .312
MMachado Bal 82 319 41 99 .310
Castellanos Det 84 340 46 105 .309
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; Judge, New York, 23; Cruz, Seattle, 21; Betts, Boston, 21; MMachado, Baltimore, 21; 3 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 67; Haniger, Seattle, 62; MMachado, Baltimore, 59; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 57; Gattis, Houston, 56; Lowrie, Oakland, 56; Judge, New York, 56; 4 tied at 55.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 13-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-4; Snell, Tampa Bay, 11-4; Morton, Houston, 10-2; Porcello, Boston, 10-3; Happ, Toronto, 10-4; GCole, Houston, 9-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-3; McCullers, Houston, 9-3; Verlander, Houston, 9-4.