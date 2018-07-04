England finally wins penalty shootout at World Cup

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saves a penalty during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spart
Colombia's Juan Cuadrado, right, fouls England's Danny Rose during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in
Colombia's Yerry Mina celebrates after scoring his first side's goal during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer Worl
Colombia's Yerry Mina (13) scores his side's first goal during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the
England's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World
England's Kieran Trippier, background, tussles for the ball with Colombia's Johan Mojica during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at
Colombia's Davinson Sanchez, left, and England's Harry Kane challenge for the ball during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 20
Colombia's Radamel Falcao fights for the ball with England's John Stones, right, during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018
Colombia's Carlos Sanchez, front right, fouls England's Harry Kane to give a penalty during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the
Colombia's Jefferson Lerma, left, and England's Harry Kane challenge for the ball during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 201
England's Harry Kane falls down among Colombian players during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the
MOSCOW (AP) — England ended its long run of penalty misery and reached the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in 12 years, beating Colombia 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday.
Eric Dier scored the decisive kick after a 1-1 draw.
England will play Sweden in the quarterfinals in Samara on Saturday. It is the furthest England has progressed in any tournament since the David Beckham era, when a golden generation of players exited the 2002 and 2006 World Cups in the last eight.
England took the lead in a scrappy match when Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot in the 57th minute. Yerry Mina headed in an equalizer in the third minute of stoppage time.
England trailed 3-2 in the shootout after Jordan Henderson's shot was saved, but Mateus Uribe hit the bar and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford then saved Carlos Bacca's kick.
