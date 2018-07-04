2 alleged members of suspected ultra-right group freed

PARIS (AP) — A French judicial official says a man suspected of leading an extreme-right group and an alleged group member have been freed from detention with judicial supervision.

The two were among 10 people handed preliminary charges last week for alleged participation in the group, which aimed to "fight the Islamic peril." The charges include "criminal terrorist conspiracy."

Six of the 10 originally were kept in custody.

The judicial official said the Paris prosecutor's office plans to appeal Tuesday's decision to free the group's reported leader, identified only as Guy S. The official wasn't authorized to discuss the case and couldn't be named.

Police said officers found weapons and potential bomb-making equipment while arresting the men. Authorities said they feared the group planned a violent act, but hadn't determined the targets.