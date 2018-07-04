Contact Lense Market Trends in China (2018-2027) - CAGR to Grow at 8% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 3, 2018--The "Contact Lense Market Trends in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the two past decades, the market has been growing at a fast pace. The dramatic expansions of the manufacturing capabilities and rising consumer consumptions in China have transformed China's society and economy.

China is one of the world's major producers for industrial and consumer products. Far outpacing other economies in the world, China is the world's fastest growing market for the consumptions of goods and services. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.

Rapid consolidation between medium and large players is anticipated since the Chinese government has been encouraging industry consolidation with an effort to regulate the industry and to improve competitiveness in the world market.

Although China has enjoyed the benefits of an expanding market for production and distribution, the industry is suffering from minimal innovation and investment in R&D and new product development. The sector's economies of scale have yet to be achieved. Most domestic manufacturers lack the autonomic intellectual property and financial resources to develop their own brand name products.

This new study focuses on market trends and forecasts with historical data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and long-term forecasts through 2022 and 2027 are presented.

Key Topics Covered

I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology Executive Summary

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook Key Economic Indicators Industrial Output Population and Labor Foreign Investment Foreign Trade Financial and Tax Regulations Banking System and Regulations Foreign Exchange Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties Market Trends Technology Development Market Development Major Industry Development Regional Development Enterprise Development Labor Market Development

III. CONTACT LENSE MARKET TRENDS

Contact Lense Market Trends Current Market Analyses Market Development Trends Market Challenges Major Producers Current Issues Packaging Legislation Chinese Retail Market Trends Consumer Income Trends Consumer Spending Trends by Region Northeast North Southeast Central Southwest Northwest

IV. MARKETING STRATEGIES

China Market Entry Overview China's Distribution System Distribution Channels Transportation and Freight Infrastructure Communications China's Market Entry Exporting to China License Franchising E-Commerce Trading Companies and Local Agents Representative Offices and Subsidiaries Joint Ventures Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise

