Global Aerospace Fasteners Market 2018-2022 | Introduction of Additive Manufacturing to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global aerospace fasteners market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the growing popularity of titanium alloy aerospace fasteners. Aerospace fasteners need to be secure, strong, and lightweight. As a result, many fasteners are made from lightweight materials such as titanium and have extra security features to stay intact even after the loss of torque. The low weight of titanium alloy hardware is its prime advantage over other hardware.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of additive manufacturing in the aerospace industry as one of the key emerging trends in the global aerospace fasteners market:

Global aerospace fasteners market: Introduction of additive manufacturing in the aerospace industry

Additive manufacturing is often referred to as 3D printing, as it works in a similar way to a laser printer. 3D printing, however, is used in both rapid prototyping and AM. The technique builds a solid object from a series of layers, each printed directly on top of the previous. In AM, objects of any shape or geometry can be produced using digital model data from a 3D model or electronic data source such as AM file.

“AM is economical and allows for quick design and rapid changes of the internal features of the aircraft, overcoming the shortcomings of traditional manufacturing methods. A large aircraft evidently requires almost a million durable fasteners with high flexibility, low weight, and other aerodynamic requirements to withstand extreme forces,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace.

Global aerospace fasteners market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global aerospace fasteners market into the following applications (commercial and business aviation and defense and space) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The commercial and business aviation segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 68% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global aerospace fasteners market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 42%. This region is anticipated to dominate the global market through 2022.

