Asia-Pacific Cyber Security Trends Into 2019 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 3, 2018--The "Asia-Pacific Cyber Security Trends into 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the highlights of top 8 Asia-Pacific Cyber Security Trends, delivered by the Asia-Pacific Cyber Security Research Team. This deliverable also includes the strategic imperatives for growth opportunities.
The top 8 Asia-Pacific Cyber Security Trends include:IoT botnets exploitation to intensify with 2 outcomes - strike fear or strike gold CPU-based exploit targeted attacks toward bitcoin exchanges and user wallets A new wave of AI-based attacks will occur and break through faster than before Cyber-physical device attacks to occur, creating danger in critical environments Cyber defense on biometric databases and applications will become a top priority A holistic insider threat defense platform will be created in organizations Increased interest and investments into delaying attackers through deception Securing Dockers/containers of an emerging need in application development
Key Issues AddressedWhat are the cyber security trends into 2019 in Asia Pacific? What are the key cyber security trends to watch out moving forward? What are the implication of these predictions to the stakeholders? What are the growth opportunities of the predictions?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. 2018 Asia-Pacific Cyber Security2018 Asia-Pacific Cyber Security Predictions
3. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action5 Major Growth Opportunities Strategic Imperatives for the Cyber Security industry
4. Conclusion
