2018 Big Data and Analytics Survey: Angst Over Privacy, Security, Audit Compliance - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "2018 Big Data and Analytics Survey: Angst Over Privacy, Security, Audit Compliance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For the fifth consecutive year, Stratecast's Big Data and Analytics group conducted its annual BDA survey. In this year's survey, Stratecast asked high level executives, involved with BDA and purchasing decisions, topics on:

IS/IT and Business Priorities Big Data and Analytics Usage and Plans to Implement Perceptions and Opinions about Big Data & Analytics Privacy

The 400 responses Stratecast received from high level executives allows Stratecast to get an indepth view on their thoughts and use of BDA. In this year's survey, respondents strongly indicated that solving data security and privacy issues is the most important priority to their organization.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Survey Demographics

3. Big Data and Analytics

Information Service/Information Technology and Business Priorities BDA Decision Maker and Budget BDA Usage or Plans to Implement BDA Impact Perceptions and Opinions About BDA Privacy

4. Last Word

