England-India 1st Twenty20 Scoreboard

MANCHESTER, England — Scoreboard Tuesday at the end of the first of three Twenty20 cricket matches between England and India at Old Trafford:
|England
Jason Roy b Umesh Yadav 30
Jos Buttler c Kohli b Kuldeep Yadav 69
Alex Hales b Kuldeep Yadav 8
Eoin Morgan c Kohli b Kuldeep Yadav 7
Jonny Bairstow st Dhoni b Kuldeep Yadav 0
Joe Root st Dhoni b Kuldeep Yadav 0
Moeen Ali c Raina b Pandya 6
David Willey not out 29
Chris Jordan c & b Umesh Yadav 0
Liam Plunkett not out 3
Extras: (2lb, 5w) 7
TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 159
Overs: 20.
Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-95, 3-106, 4-107, 5-107, 6-117, 7-141, 8-149
Did not bat: Adil Rashid
Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-45-0, Umesh Yadav 4-0-21-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-34-0, Hardik Pandya 4-0-33-1, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-24-5.
|India
Shikhar Dhawan b Willey 4
Rohit Sharma c Morgan b Rashid 32
Lokesh Rahul not out 101
Virat Kohli not out 20
Extras: (2lb, 4w) 6
TOTAL: (for 2 wickets) 163
Overs: 18.2.
Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-130
Did not bat: Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.
Bowling: David Willey 4-0-30-1, Chris Jordan 4-0-27-0, Liam Plunkett 4-0-42-0, Adil Rashid 4-0-25-1, Moeen Ali 2.2-0-37-0.
Toss: India.
Result: India won by eight wickets.
Series: India leads three-match series 1-0.
Umpires: Tim Robinson and Michael Gough, England.
TV umpire: Alex Wharf, England. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.