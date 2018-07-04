England-India 1st Twenty20 Scoreboard

MANCHESTER, England — Scoreboard Tuesday at the end of the first of three Twenty20 cricket matches between England and India at Old Trafford:

England

Jason Roy b Umesh Yadav 30

Jos Buttler c Kohli b Kuldeep Yadav 69

Alex Hales b Kuldeep Yadav 8

Eoin Morgan c Kohli b Kuldeep Yadav 7

Jonny Bairstow st Dhoni b Kuldeep Yadav 0

Joe Root st Dhoni b Kuldeep Yadav 0

Moeen Ali c Raina b Pandya 6

David Willey not out 29

Chris Jordan c & b Umesh Yadav 0

Liam Plunkett not out 3

Extras: (2lb, 5w) 7

TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 159

Overs: 20.

Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-95, 3-106, 4-107, 5-107, 6-117, 7-141, 8-149

Did not bat: Adil Rashid

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-45-0, Umesh Yadav 4-0-21-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-34-0, Hardik Pandya 4-0-33-1, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-24-5.

India

Shikhar Dhawan b Willey 4

Rohit Sharma c Morgan b Rashid 32

Lokesh Rahul not out 101

Virat Kohli not out 20

Extras: (2lb, 4w) 6

TOTAL: (for 2 wickets) 163

Overs: 18.2.

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-130

Did not bat: Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.

Bowling: David Willey 4-0-30-1, Chris Jordan 4-0-27-0, Liam Plunkett 4-0-42-0, Adil Rashid 4-0-25-1, Moeen Ali 2.2-0-37-0.

Toss: India.

Result: India won by eight wickets.

Series: India leads three-match series 1-0.

Umpires: Tim Robinson and Michael Gough, England.

TV umpire: Alex Wharf, England. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.