Rising star Democrat Ocasio-Cortez defends Bronx roots

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat rising star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to a conservative TV host who questioned her background in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Newsmax host John Cardillo tweeted a photo of a home in suburban Westchester County where Ocasio-Cortez spent much of her childhood, saying it's a "far cry from the Bronx hood upbringing she's selling."

Ocasio-Cortez's campaign explained her family moved to Westchester's Yorktown Heights when she was 5 to attend better schools but she moved back to the Bronx after college.

Ocasio-Cortez replied on Twitter that Yorktown Heights was "a good town for working people," where her mom scrubbed toilets so she could afford to live there.

Ocasio-Cortez's congressional primary upset over 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley was seen a possible progressive shift in the Democratic Party.