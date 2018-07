MANCHESTER, England — India beat England by eight wickets in the first of three Twenty20 cricket matches at Old Trafford on Tuesday:

Scores: India 163-2 in 18.2 overs (Lokesh Rahul 101 not out, Rohit Sharma 32) def. England 159-8 (Jos Buttler 69, Jason Roy 30; Kuldeep Yadav 5-24) by eight wickets.