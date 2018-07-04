Chilean miner offers advice to trapped Thai soccer team

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A miner who spent 69 days trapped underground in Chile says the 12 boys and their soccer coach stranded in a cave in Thailand should help each other mentally prepare for rescue.

Omar Reygadas and 32 other miners were rescued in 2010. He says the ordeal was hard for grown men so he can only imagine what the boys aged 11-16 are going through.

The soccer team was trapped inside the cave by rising water on June 23. Divers reached the team late Monday, but will likely have to help the boys swim out using diving gear.

Reygadas says their coach will be a key figure in keeping them motivated. Beyond that they should focus on being reunited with their families.