CORRECTING and REPLACING Acentrus Specialty Partners with CPPA for Specialty Pharmacy Practice Accreditation

ACENTRUS SPECIALTY PARTNERS WITH CPPA FOR SPECIALTY PHARMACY PRACTICE ACCREDITATION

Acentrus Specialty™ Clients Benefit from Partnership

Acentrus Specialty ™, the health system solution for specialty pharmacy, today announced a strategic partnership with the Center for Pharmacy Practice Accreditation (CPPA) to provide specialty pharmacy practice accreditation to Acentrus clients.

CPPA is a partnership established by ASHP (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists), the American Pharmacists Association (APhA), and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) to oversee accreditation of pharmacy practice sites. CPPA develops standards and provides accreditation programs for specialty, community, and telehealth pharmacy practices.

“We are extremely pleased to expand Acentrus’ portfolio of offerings to include an agreement with CPPA, which serves as a unique accreditor originating from within the pharmacy profession,” said George Zula, Vice President of Acentrus Specialty. “CPPA accreditation demonstrates that measurable, safe, and effective patient care is being provided by the accredited pharmacy practice.”

“Congratulations to Acentrus on this partnership with CPPA for specialty pharmacy accreditation. Ensuring that specialty pharmacies support patient achievement of desired, cost-effective outcomes is a key component of CPPA’s specialty pharmacy accreditation,” said CPPA Chairman and APhA Executive Vice President and CEO Thomas E. Menighan. “By measuring their outcomes against our standards, Acentrus has committed to outperforming client and patient expectations.”

“CPPA accreditation has become an important differentiator for specialty pharmacy practices to demonstrate high standards in the provision of quality patient care and meaningful patient care outcomes,” said Paul W. Abramowitz, Pharm.D., Sc.D. (Hon.), FASHP, Chief Executive Officer, ASHP. “This has become vitally important for specialty pharmacies, including those that are part of health systems, as they seek inclusion in payer and manufacturer specialty pharmacy networks.”

About Acentrus Specialty™

Acentrus Specialty is the Integrated Care Network and health system solution for specialty pharmacy, addressing the largest and fastest growing area of health care expenditures by empowering clients to deliver exceptional, cost-effective, local integrated care. This is accomplished through a comprehensive, coordinated portfolio of services and specialty pharmacy products, as well as client sharing of clinical and operational best practices. For more information, visit www.acentrusrx.com and follow Acentrus Specialty on LinkedIn.

About CPPA

The Center for Pharmacy Practice Accreditation (CPPA) is a nonprofit organization established in 2012 through a partnership of the American Pharmacists Association (APhA), the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP), and ASHP (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists) to recognize pharmacy practices for providing patient care services that improve health outcomes and contribute to lower health care costs. The CPPA mission, unique among accreditors, is to raise the level of pharmacy-delivered patient care services through accreditation and, thus, serve the public health. These three organizations saw a need to establish standards to meet the public’s need for specific, predictable, and measurable pharmacist clinical services across the medication use continuum. For more information about the CPPA accreditation process, including standards, a self-assessment tool, and application materials, visit www.pharmacypracticeaccredit.org.

