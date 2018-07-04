The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending July 1, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Plague Inc.,Ndemic Creations

5. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

6. iSchedule, HotSchedules

7. PlantSnap Plant Identification, PlantSnap, Inc.

8. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Publishing

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Getting Over It, Bennett Foddy

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Hole.io, Voodoo

2. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, StreamGoogle, Inc.

4. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

5. Helix Jump,Voodoo

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. Telemundo Deportes - En Vivo, NBCUniversal Media, LLC

9. Google Maps - GPS Navigation, Google, Inc.

10. Fortnite, Epic Games

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Notability,Ginger Labs

5. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Publishing

6. LEGO Jurassic World, Warner Bros.

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

9. Goat Simulator PAYDAY, Coffee Stain Publishing

10. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Hole.io, Voodoo

2. DIY Fashion Star, Baby Education Animal Weather Toys LTD.

3. Helix Jump, Voodoo

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

5. Fortnite, Epic Games

6. Pokémon Quest, The Pokemon Company

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Love Balls, Super Tapx

9. Ball Smasher , HippoTap, LLC

10. Rise Up, Serkan Ozyilmaz

