It takes chutzpah: Yiddish version of 'Fiddler on the Roof'

NEW YORK (AP) — It takes chutzpah to stage a beloved musical in a language that most of the audience won't understand. But Tevye (TEV'-yuh) the dairyman and his family will speak Yiddish in an off-Broadway production of "Fiddler on the Roof" directed by Oscar and Tony winner Joel Grey.

Previews for the show start Wednesday. It will be the first-ever U.S. production of "Fiddler" in the language its characters would have spoken.

The show is being produced by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (FOLKS'-bee-nuh). The theater is housed at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in lower Manhattan.

There will be supertitles for theatergoers who don't know their schmaltz from their schmutz.