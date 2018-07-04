It takes chutzpah: Yiddish version of 'Fiddler on the Roof'

In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018, photo, Joel Grey, director of the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene production of a Yiddish-language version of "Fid
In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018, photo, the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene cast of a Yiddish-language production of "Fiddler on the Roof," rehears
In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018, photo, director Joel Grey, center, works with the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene cast of a Yiddish-language versi
In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018, photo, Steven Skybell, right, as Tevye, rehearses with the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene cast of a Yiddish-langu
In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018, photo, director Joel Grey, left, talks with literary manger Sabina Brunkner, center, and Yiddish coach Motl Didner dur
In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018, photo, Steven Skybell, center, as Tevye, rehearses with the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene cast of a Yiddish-lang
In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018, photo, Steven Skybell, as Tevye, rehearses with the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene cast of a Yiddish-language pro
NEW YORK (AP) — It takes chutzpah to stage a beloved musical in a language that most of the audience won't understand. But Tevye (TEV'-yuh) the dairyman and his family will speak Yiddish in an off-Broadway production of "Fiddler on the Roof" directed by Oscar and Tony winner Joel Grey.
Previews for the show start Wednesday. It will be the first-ever U.S. production of "Fiddler" in the language its characters would have spoken.
The show is being produced by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (FOLKS'-bee-nuh). The theater is housed at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in lower Manhattan.
There will be supertitles for theatergoers who don't know their schmaltz from their schmutz.