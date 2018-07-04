The Latest: Indiana AG says he has no plans to resign

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on inappropriate touching claims made against Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill. (All times local):

1:30 p.m.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill says he has no plans to resign amid accusations that he drunkenly groped a lawmaker in a bar.

The Republican said in a statement Tuesday that he will "continue to honor my commitment to the citizens of this great state."

Hill also lashed out over allegations contained in an eight-page internal legislative memo that was leaked publicly to media outlets, including The Associated Press.

The document details accusations from a lawmaker and three legislative staffers who said Hill inappropriately touched them during a party on the final night of Indiana's legislative session.

Hill called an inquiry into the matter a "prejudicial investigation that is deeply troubling."

He said he was first learned about the investigation on Friday, but was never contacted by an investigator.

10 a.m.

Indiana's Democratic Party chairman is urging Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill to resign after he was investigated because four women accused him of inappropriate touching.

Chairman John Zody said the allegations against Hill are "beyond troubling and wildly inappropriate."

Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer says the GOP has "zero tolerance for sexual harassment," but stopped short of calling for Hill's resignation.

Hill's office did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning. He previously denied the accusations.

An eight-page memo detailing the accusations states that a lawmaker and three legislative staffers said Hill inappropriately touched them during a party on the final night of Indiana's legislative session.

The Indianapolis Star was the first to report on the memo, which was independently obtained by The Associated Press.