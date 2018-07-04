'Ant-Man' sequel brings female characters to the forefront

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It took 20 films and 10 years, but the Marvel cinematic universe finally boasts a film with a female character its title, the upcoming "Ant-Man and The Wasp."

Evangeline Lilly plays The Wasp, a superhero who fights alongside Paul Rudd's Ant-Man. Her character is the first female superhero to get title billing in Marvel Studios' sprawling film lineup.

Lilly says while she's wondered whether celebrating The Wasp's appearance in the title is "making a mountain out of a molehill," but she feels that it is a big deal, and it's "about time."

Director Peyton Reed says he worked closely with Lilly to make sure her character didn't fall into ridiculous stereotypes, such as being glammed up immediately after action sequences.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" is in theaters Friday.