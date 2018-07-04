Mitsubishi Motors June Sales up 46 Percent

CYPRESS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 3, 2018--Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) posted June sales at 11,149, an increase of 46.2 percent over last June. For the calendar year, Mitsubishi Motors sales are 67,327, up 23.4 percent over the same period in 2017.

Mitsubishi’s family of crossover utility vehicles continue to post strong sales numbers. Total sales for Eclipse Cross, Outlander PHEV, Outlander and Outlander Sport combined are 8,250, which is an increase of 64.4 percent over June 2017. Outlander was the volume leader with sales of 3,673 up 58.8 percent over last year and Outlander Sport recorded sales of 3,380, an increase of 25 percent over June 2017.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for all research and development, marketing, and sales for Mitsubishi Motors in the United States. MMNA sells sedans and crossovers/SUVs through a network of approximately 360 dealers. MMNA is leading the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models. Mitsubishi has been producing cars for over 100 years. For more information, contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

