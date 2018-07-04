Syrian government calls on refugees to return home

BEIRUT (AP) — The Syrian government is calling on refugees to return, saying it has successfully cleared large areas of "terrorists."

Tuesday's appeal reflects the government's growing confidence after more than seven years of war. Syrian government forces, with crucial support from Russia and Iran, recently retook large areas near the capital, Damascus, and are waging a new offensive in the south. The government refers to all armed opposition groups as terrorists.

Over 5.6 million Syrians have fled the country. The Foreign Ministry says many internally displaced have already returned home, urging refugees to do same.

Many Syrians are unable to return because their homes were destroyed in the fighting, or because they fear military conscription or retribution from government forces.