Mexico's Lopez Obrador to meet with Pena Nieto on transition

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is at the country's National Palace to meet with current President Enrique Pena Nieto about his transition to office in December.

Lopez Obrador was driven through the streets of Mexico City on Tuesday morning in a modest white sedan flanked by journalists on motorcycles, with no bodyguards in sight.

On arrival he was mobbed by people taking his picture with cellphones. He said he hopes for "a transition for the benefit of everyone."

Lopez Obrador won Sunday's election in a landslide after coming up short in two previous runs for the presidency. He takes office Dec. 1.