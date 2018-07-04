REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 3, 2018--Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) today provided the best reason yet to step inside UFC’s world-famous Octagon ® with the launch of Icon Edition, headlined by UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, whose record 11 successful title defenses are the most in UFC history. In addition to delivering standout features like the new G.O.A.T. Career mode and Real Player Motion Tech that revolutionizes character movement, the Icon Edition adds legendary and fan-requested fighters such as UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz, former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra, former PRIDE FC middleweight champion Wanderlei Silva, former PRIDE FC world open-weight grand prix champion Mirko Cro Cop and fan favorite Kimbo Slice. Current EA SPORTS UFC 3 owners will also receive all five of the new legendary athletes that were added and more key gameplay updates for free in today’s content release.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180703005056/en/

UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson Headlines EA SPORTS UFC 3 Icon Edition (Graphic: Business Wire)

“This one is for all the hard working gamers out there. Games are a big part of my life, so to be on a cover of an EA SPORTS game for the first time ever, that’s incredibly special,” said UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson. “I worked hard to get here, and it’s a great feeling to be immortalized as an Icon.”

The Icon Edition also includes one permanent champion fighter and move in UFC Ultimate Team for players to choose from, including Demetrious Johnson, former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, former two-time UFC welterweight and former UFC middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre or former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, as well as additional UFC Ultimate Team content.

EA SPORTS UFC 3 Icon Edition is available now through July 17 for Xbox One and PlayStation ® 4 for $39.99. To learn more about EA SPORTS UFC 3 visit https://www.ea.com/games/ufc/ufc-3.

EA Access members receive a 10 percent discount when they purchase a digital version of EA SPORTS UFC 3 on Xbox Live.*

For more information about EA SPORTS games, including news, video, blogs, forums and game apps, please visit https://www.ea.com/games/ufc/ufc-3 to connect, share and compete.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers. EA has more than 300 million registered players around the world.

In fiscal year 2018, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.2 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as The Sims™, Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Battlefield, The Sims, Need for Speed, Dragon Age, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, NBA, UFC, NHL, and FIFA are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

Xbox and Xbox One are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. "PlayStation" is a registered trademark of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.

About UFC ®

UFC ® is a premium global sports brand and the largest Pay-Per-View event provider in the world. Celebrating its 25 th Anniversary in 2018, UFC boasts more than 284 million fans worldwide and has produced over 400 events in 21 countries since its inception in 1993. Acquired in 2016 by global sports, entertainment and fashion leader Endeavor (formerly WME | IMG), together with strategic partners Silver Lake Partners and KKR, UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas with a network of employees around the world. UFC produces more than 40 live events annually that consistently sell out some of the most prestigious arenas around the globe, while programming is broadcast in over 165 countries and territories to more than 1.1 billion TV households worldwide in 40 different languages. UFC FIGHT PASS ®, a digital subscription service, delivers exclusive live events, thousands of fights on-demand and original content to fans around the world. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

*CONDITIONS, LIMITATIONS AND EXCLUSIONS APPLY. SEE EA.COM/EAACCESS/TERMS AND EA.COM/EAACCESS FOR DETAILS.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180703005056/en/

CONTACT: Electronic Arts Inc.

Jino Talens, 650-628-9111

Sr PR Manager

jtalens@ea.com

or

Brad Hilderbrand, 407-386-4246

PR Manager

bhilderbrand@ea.com

or

UFC PR

Brian Smith, 702-956-6566

bsmith@ufc.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA NEVADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LICENSING (SPORTS) ENTERTAINMENT ELECTRONIC GAMES LICENSING (ENTERTAINMENT) TECHNOLOGY MARTIAL ARTS SOFTWARE CELEBRITY SPORTS

SOURCE: Electronic Arts Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/03/2018 12:00 PM/DISC: 07/03/2018 12:00 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180703005056/en